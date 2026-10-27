"Make Informed Choices": Education Secretary Urges Linking Education To Skills, Employment

Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) Secretary T K Anil Kumar on Monday highlighted the importance of linking school education with higher education, skilling and employment. Kumar called for seamless transitioning from school education to higher education, skilling and employment, enabling learners to make informed choices to help them pursue lifelong growth, contribute to society and live with dignity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth National Summit on 'Facilitating School-to-Work Transition' in Delhi, Secretary Anil Kumar outlined four key priorities of the summit:

Technology, digital safety, and skills Design, creativity, and innovation Recognition of skills across education systems through the National Credit Framework Career guidance with equitable pathways

According to official information,the two-day programme aims to strengthen the integration of skill education with mainstream schooling and facilitate a smoother transition for students from schools to the world of work.

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In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Education stated that Kumar emphasised the importance of strengthening linkages between school education, higher education, skilling, and employment to prepare students for future opportunities.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in association with the Sahodaya School Complexes, organised the national summit on October 26 and 27, 2026, in New Delhi.

The event brought together school leaders, educators, industry experts and policymakers to deliberate on emerging workforce requirements and innovative approaches to prepare students for future careers.