School Holiday In UP: Noida Schools Shut For PET Exam, Shravasti, Ballia Due To Heavy Rain

UP School Holiday Today: Schools in three Uttar Pradesh districts are closed on Friday, October 30, due to the State Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 and adverse weather conditions.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, schools are closed due to the PET 2026 examination, which is being conducted at 32 centres across the district in two shifts. The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) had issued an order declaring a holiday for schools on October 30.

In Shravasti, the district administration declared a holiday on Thursday night for schools up to Class 8 on Friday, October 30, in view of heavy rainfall and the forecast of adverse weather conditions.

According to the order issued by District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Akanksha Rawat, all government, government-aided and recognised schools, including those affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), are closed.

The holiday applies to students, while teachers assigned to census training are required to attend their respective training sessions as scheduled. The administration has directed the officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with the order following the weather department's warning of heavy rainfall.

In Ballia, the district magistrate has also ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 8 on October 30 in view of the possibility of lightning and heavy rainfall.