Railway Assistant Loco Pilot Exam Admit Card 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1). Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards through the direct link available on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The CBT 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 3 to November 5, 2026. Candidates who qualify for CBT 1 will be shortlisted for CBT 2 based on their normalised marks and merit. The screening will be conducted on the basis of candidates' merit in CBT 1 among those who have opted for the same RRB. The marks obtained in CBT 1 will not be considered while preparing the final panel.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their admit cards:

Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB. Click on the 'RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 for CBT 1' link available on the homepage. A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login credentials. Submit the required details. The admit card will appear on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Direct link To download RRB ALP Admit Card 2026

The examination will be 60 minutes long and comprise 75 questions. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer in both CBT 1 and CBT 2.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General (UR) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 40%

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 30%

Scheduled Caste (SC): 30%

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 25%

Direct Link To Download RRB ALP Admit Card 2026

RRB ALP Selection Process

The selection process comprises five stages: Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1), Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT 2), Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

RRB ALP Pay Scale

The Assistant Loco Pilot post is placed under Level 2 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix. Selected candidates will receive an initial basic pay of Rs 19,900 per month.

RRB ALP Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of their respective regional RRBs for further details and updates.