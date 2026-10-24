Southern Railway Introduces First-Ever Vistadome Coach In Madurai Division For Scenic Ghats Route

The Southern Railway has introduced its first-ever Vistadome coach in the Madurai Division. Passengers on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express can now enjoy the beauty of the Western Ghats from the train. The coaches have been introduced on a temporary trial basis.



Vistadome Coaches On Madurai-Guruvayur Express: Fare, Route



The Vistadome coaches feature glass windows and a panoramic glass roof that allow passengers to sit back and watch the lush, green forests of the Western Ghats go by.



The coach attached to Train No. 16327, departing from Madurai junction, would operate on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.



Train No. 16328 departing from Guruvayur would offer service on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Forty-two passengers can sit in the Executive Chair Car of the Vistadome coach. The compartment has rotatable seats, pushback chairs, and modern toilet facilities. The windowpanes and switch-operated glass roof can be switched between transparent and translucent modes.

The fare from Madurai Junction to Punalur is Rs 1,010. Passengers travelling to Ernakulam Town will have to pay Rs 1,570 per person. The fare to Guruvayur is Rs 1,875. Through the Vistadome coaches, the Southern Railway aims to improve passenger experience, promote tourism, and highlight the scenic beauty and engineering marvels of its network.

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What Madurai Guruvayur Express Route Offers

The train links two prominent pilgrimage centres: Guruvayur in Kerala and Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The main attraction of the journey is the Sengottai-Punalur ghat section, with its rolling hills, green slopes and valleys.

Another highlight of the journey is the Aryankavu Pass. The mountain passage and its winding terrain offer a stunning view of the Western Ghats. The Sengottai Gap close by is a natural passage through the mountain range that offers breathtaking views.

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The British-era Pathimoonnu Kannara bridge, also known as 13-Arch Bridge, is among the multiple bridges and tunnels that make the journey even more memorable. The section between Sengottai and Punalur has five railway tunnels, including a kilometre-long one between Bhagawathipuram and Aryankavu.

These tunnels, built to connect the plains of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are one of the distinctive features of the train route.