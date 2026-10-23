Vande Bharat Sleeper To Connect Varanasi And Delhi From October 31. Check Timings, Stops, Facilities

Travelling from Varanasi to New Delhi may soon become easier with the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The train is expected to start running from October 31 and will cover the journey in around eight hours.

Passengers will be able to board the train at night and reach their destination early the next morning.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to flag off the train on October 31. The train will run six days a week. It will give passengers a new option for overnight travel between the two cities.

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Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Timings

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run under train numbers 27421 and 27422.

Here are the departure and arrival timings for both routes.

- Varanasi to New Delhi: The train will leave Varanasi at 8:50 pm and reach New Delhi at 5:55 am the next day.

- New Delhi to Varanasi: The train will leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 6:45 am the next day.

The train will not run from New Delhi on Fridays and from Varanasi on Saturdays.

Where Will The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Stop?

The train will have two scheduled stops between Varanasi and New Delhi: Prayagraj and Kanpur Central. It will pass through Chhipiyana Buzurg without stopping.

On the Varanasi-New Delhi route, the train will reach Prayagraj at 10:35 pm and leave at 10:40 pm. It will arrive at Kanpur Central at 12:40 am and leave at 12:45 am.

On the return journey, it will reach Kanpur Central at 2:25 am and leave at 2:30 am. It will then reach Prayagraj at 4:45 am and leave at 4:50 am.

Aligarh may also be added as a stop, but an official announcement is still awaited.

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What Facilities Will The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Offer?

The train will have 16 air-conditioned coaches with sleeping berths for overnight travel. These will include one First AC coach, four Second AC coaches and 11 Third AC coaches. The train will have space for around 823 passengers.

Three More Trains To Be Flagged Off

Along with the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, three other trains are also expected to be flagged off on October 31. These include the Banaras City-Prayagraj Rambagh MEMU train, the Banaras City-Raja Talab MEMU train and the Varanasi-Sabarmati Superfast Express.