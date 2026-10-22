New 342-km Expressway Could Slash Bengaluru-Vijayawada Travel Time By 5 Hours

Construction of the Bengaluru–Vijayawada greenfield expressway is gathering steam. The project is being developed as part of Phase II of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The 342 km highway is expected to improve connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Once complete, the project will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Vijayawada by almost half, as per a Times of India report. Travellers will be able to cover the distance between the two cities in six to seven hours instead of 11-12 hours.

Bengaluru–Vijayawada Expressway Route, Purpose

The six-lane, access-controlled highway aims to facilitate passenger as well as faster and more efficient transportation of freight. The approximately 342-343 km greenfield section is a key component of the wider expressway corridor. It runs from Kodikonda, close to the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border, to Muppavaram, near Addanki.

The total project, including brownfield upgrades, is expected to cover 518-624 km. The overall cost of the project is estimated between Rs 19,200 crore and Rs 19,320 crore.

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The corridor passes through four districts in Andhra Pradesh – Prakasam, Guntur, Kurnool, and Kadapa. Its greenfield alignment is expected to bypass existing highways and congested towns and to reduce traffic on older routes.

Kadapa is expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the infrastructure measure.

The highway will cover approximately 123.5 km in the district, passing through areas such as Vempalli, VN Palli, Yerraguntla, Pulivendula, Vemula, Kamalapuram, Chapadu, Mydukuru, B Matham, B Kodur and Porumamilla. Sridhar Cherukuri, the Kadapa District Collector, said the district's portion of the expressway includes six construction packages that have a combined investment of Rs 5,377.72 crore.

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Status Of Bengaluru-Vijayawada Expressway

Land acquisition work has reached an advanced stage, as per reports. The project has been divided into 14 construction packages. Construction activities are already underway on several stretches. The packages have been awarded to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, KNR Constructions, and Dilip Buildcon.

The division aims to facilitate construction of the expressway. During a review in January this year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials that the overall Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor should be complete by 2027.