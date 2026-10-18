Video: Driver Allegedly Mistakes Hoarding For Road, Crashes Truck On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

A truck with a large rotating cylindrical mixer drum crashed after the driver allegedly mistook a massive roadside advertisement hoarding for an actual road. This strange accident happened on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, and a video of the same has gone viral on social media platforms. According to a post shared on X, a large mural-style hoarding was set up near the expressway. The advertisement was painted in such a realistic style that it closely resembled a wide, multi-lane roadway.

It appeared that the container truck driver failed to distinguish where the real highway ended and the painting began. Believing the artwork to be an active lane, he steered his heavy vehicle straight into it.

The truck crashed into the structure and a wall behind it, causing significant damage to the front of the vehicle. The driver's identity and condition were not immediately known.

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See the video here:

Social media reactions

The video amassed thousands of views and likes; however, NDTV couldn't verify the video. The clip left social media users amused, but the majority of them expressed deep concerns over the incident.

"It's also important to investigate whether the driver was under the influence of intoxicants. How else could someone fail to distinguish between a billboard and the road?" one user suggested in the comment sections.

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"Why do we treat our roads and bridges like art projects? Random colours and artworks thrown in to hide the ugly all around," another user suggested.

"Sympathies are for the truck driver. Hope he is safe! Such murals will distract. Who can tell the authorities to be more prudent?" a third user prayed for the driver's health.