12 Killed As Truck Runs Over Devotees Near Temple In Madhya Pradesh

At least 12 people have died and several others have been injured after an out-of-control truck crashed into devotees gathered near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior late Saturday night, breaking through a police checkpoint and damaging the temple's gate and outer wall.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh, the incident occurred at around 1:30 AM when a paddy-laden truck travelling from the Chhinor direction lost control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted.

The truck reportedly broke through police barricades before running over pilgrims on the road and crashing into the temple's outer wall and gate.

"This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1.30 AM, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there. It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident," Singh said.

"Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing," he added.

The SSP said 39 people had been taken to hospital following the incident, of whom 12 died. At least five to six patients were critically injured, while others sustained minor injuries.

"According to the information received so far, a total of 39 people have been taken to the hospital, out of which 12 people have died. 5 or 6 patients are critically injured with fractures, while the rest sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment," he said.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan also detailed the incident, saying that after receiving the information regarding the accident, ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched for the relief operation. She said that 29 people have sustained various injuries.

"Today, at around 1.30 AM, information was received that a truck coming from the direction of Chhinor towards the temple lost control and veered continuously to the left. Immediately, news of the accident started coming in, and ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched. 11 people have lost their lives in this incident, and 5 to 6 patients are critically injured. Around 29 people have sustained various injuries," she said.

Chauhan noted that authorities had launched an investigation into how the truck managed to pass through the barricades and police checkpoint established along the road during Navratri.

"A stopper and a police checkpoint were present on that road during Navratri, so how the vehicle managed to get inside is a matter of investigation. We have also sent an RTO team to inspect the truck mechanically and find out what issue occurred and how it veered to the left," she said.

She added, "As for the injured undergoing treatment, the team is continuously performing CT scans and X-rays to ensure their treatment is properly aligned."

An eyewitness of the scene and brother of an injured person said that the truck was overloaded. It came suddenly and lost control, killing several people on the spot.

"This occurred at around 1 AM. I saw some people die on the spot. The truck was overloaded; it came suddenly and ran over some shops and people. My brother also sustained injuries. There is still chaos at the spot of the incident," he said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)