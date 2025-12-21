Madhya Pradesh Man, 90, Killed As Truck With Gravel Overturns On Him

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 90-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior when a dump truck loaded with gravel overturned on him while he was sitting outside his house to bask in the sun. The accident took place on Friday and was caught on CCTV.

The victim has been identified as Girraj Sharma, who lived with his grandson Satish Sharma. According to local residents, Sharma was sitting outside his home, enjoying the winter sunlight, when a dump truck arrived in the area for construction work at a nearby house.

As the vehicle moved forward, one of its tyres reportedly got stuck in a pothole on the road. The truck lost balance and overturned suddenly. Seeing the vehicle tilt, the elderly man attempted to get up, but before he could move away, the gravel spilt onto him. He died on the spot after being crushed under the heavy load.

After the accident, the dump truck driver fled the scene. Residents of the area immediately informed the police. Personnel from Bahodapur police station reached the spot and recovered the body from beneath the overturned vehicle. Family members of the victim also arrived at the scene shortly after.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jayraj Kuber said the accident occurred due to unstable ground conditions. "A water pipeline had been laid in the area a few days ago, which made the soil wet. This caused the dump truck to lose balance and overturn. The elderly man was crushed under the vehicle and died," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the dump truck has been seized. Police said further action is being taken to trace the driver and determine responsibility.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety and construction practices in residential areas, particularly the risks posed to elderly residents.