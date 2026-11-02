Suspended Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Resigns, Likely To Cross Over To BJP

Monday began on a wobbly note for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with its suspended MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigning as a legislator, becoming the third MLA to do so over the last two days.

The resignations come at a crucial time for the AAP, which is facing a political challenge ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections due early next year.

There is a strong buzz that the outgoing leader may cross over to the rival BJP.

Singh, who is the MLA from the Amritsar North seat, sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

"My most revered brothers and sisters of Amritsar, I have resigned from my membership in the Punjab Legislative Assembly. I will remain indebted to you until my last breath for the love and respect you have shown me," he posted on X.

He said "we must all unite in a collective effort to rise above the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting, and transform Punjab - trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism, and corruption - back into a progressive and beloved state".

Singh asserted that he had achieved "90 per cent targets", adding that his "greatest achievement" is "ending the 'mai-baap' culture in politics and working by considering the public as my source of inspiration".

Earlier on Sunday, Singh had hit out at AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asserting that the party had strayed from its founding ideals.

The resignation comes close on the heels of two AAP legislators - Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Punjab's Patiala district -- resigning from the party's primary membership on Sunday.

In June last year, Singh was suspended from the party for five years for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Singh's suspension had come after he questioned the Punjab Vigilance Bureau action against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case.

Singh remained a vocal critic of the AAP government over many issues.

He had earlier expressed his displeasure over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incident cases in Faridkot, seeking justice in the matter.

He was part of the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT), which probed the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan policing-firing incidents.

In the Assembly, he raised the 2015 sacrilege issue many times.

Singh had also been critical of the Bhagwant Mann government following the death of more than 20 people due to toxic liquor consumption in Amritsar last year.

After taking premature retirement from police service in 2021, Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party and was later elected as the MLA from the Amritsar North seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.