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Ahead Of Midterm Polls, Trump Says Iran Deal "Could Happen"

US President Donald Trump on Monday said a deal with Iran was possible after Tehran revealed indirect negotiations with Washington and offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under strict conditions.

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Ahead Of Midterm Polls, Trump Says Iran Deal "Could Happen"
"Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK", Trump said ahead of Midterm election.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said a deal with Iran was possible after Tehran revealed indirect negotiations with Washington and offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under strict conditions.

"Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!" Trump posted ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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