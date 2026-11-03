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Trump Says US Will Stop $4 Billion Annual Aid To Israel From Year End

Trump said Israel no longer needs it and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using this US funding to Israel as a talking point to criticise Republicans.

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Trump Says US Will Stop $4 Billion Annual Aid To Israel From Year End
Trump said he made such a deal with benjamin Netanyahu.
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Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Washington would no longer be providing military aid to Israel after the end of this year.

Speaking to Fox News' Fox and Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needs it and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using this US funding to Israel as a talking point to criticise Republicans.

"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends.

"We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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