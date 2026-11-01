Punjab Betrayed: 2 AAP MLAs Explain Resignation, Point Fingers At Leadership

The resignations of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jauramajra have triggered fresh political turmoil in Punjab, with the two legislators explaining their decision to part ways with the party by launching a blistering attack on its leadership and the Bhagwant Mann government.

At a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday, the two legislators questioned the role of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar, holding them responsible for what they described as the prevailing political and administrative situation in Punjab.

They also questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government over its failure to deliver on several key electoral promises.

Explaining the reasons behind their revolt, the MLAs said the party has moved away from the promises on which it had sought the mandate of Punjab's people.

They raised issues ranging from the drug menace and corruption to deteriorating law and order, farmers' concerns, employees' dues and shortcomings in education and healthcare.

The strongest criticism was directed at the government's promise to make Punjab drug-free and corruption-free. The legislators questioned how the state continued to struggle with the sale of "chitta", alleged home delivery of narcotics and the destruction of families due to addiction despite AAP being in power for more than four-and-a-half years.

They also questioned the government's response to attacks on people working against drugs, citing the October 13-14 murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. The legislators linked the incident to wider concerns over public safety and the law-and-order situation.

Gangster culture, extortion and corruption

The two MLAs alleged that chain snatching, extortion calls, gangster activities and murders had created an atmosphere of fear among ordinary citizens and business establishments. They questioned the effectiveness of the police machinery, claiming that criminal incidents near police stations and SSP offices had further exposed the law-and-order situation.

On corruption, they alleged that bribery continued in tehsil offices, police stations and other government establishments. Citing controversies involving former minister Vijay Singla, Sanjeev Arora and other cases, they questioned whether the government was following uniform standards while dealing with corruption allegations.

Farmers, employees and public services under scanner

The legislators also accused the government of failing to fulfil promises made to farmers, including guaranteed MSP for all crops, procurement of maize and moong, adequate availability of urea and issues concerning the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme.

For government employees and pensioners, they flagged pending Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief dues, claiming that approximately Rs 14,191 crore remained outstanding. Arrears under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions and the promise to regularise contractual employees were also raised.

On education and healthcare, they claimed that around 2,400 schools were functioning with only one teacher each, catering to nearly 77,000 students. They also highlighted 1,531 vacant professor posts in colleges and 1,098 vacancies in the Health Department.

The condition of rural dispensaries and primary health centres, shortage of doctors, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the promise to establish 16 medical colleges also figured in their criticism.

Dalit welfare, scholarships, political representation, the unfulfilled promise of a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister and cases of atrocities against Dalits were among the other issues raised. The legislators also questioned the government's failure to ensure punishment for those responsible for sacrilege incidents.

Aman Arora responds to resignations

Punjab AAP president and minister Aman Arora reacted to the resignations, saying the two legislators were not aligned with the party.

"They were not aligned with the party, which is why they have now resigned. That is their choice. However, our position is very clear: anyone who speaks in the interest of Punjab can work with the Aam Aadmi Party. No one else can," Arora said.

The twin resignations and the public criticism have put AAP's Punjab leadership under fresh pressure at a time when the party is preparing for the 2027 assembly elections. With two legislators openly questioning the leadership and the government's performance, the immediate challenge before AAP will be to contain further dissent and prevent the rebellion from gaining momentum within its ranks.