Analysis: As Punjab's Politicians Switch Sides, Where Are Its 'Spartans'?

As Punjab approaches the 2027 assembly elections, the shifting political loyalties in the state demand scrutiny. Leaders change parties, yesterday's enemies become today's allies, and voters are asked to renew their trust under another banner. But where, amid this volatility, are Punjab's Spartans - leaders whose commitment to a public cause is above any changes in political circumstances?

Punjab's Revolving Door

The latest example of shifting loyalties came on November 2, 2026, when three Aam Aadmi Party leaders - Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra - joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Their constituencies stretch from Amritsar North in Majha to Sanaur and Samana in the Patiala belt of Malwa. With this move, the BJP gained recognisable faces across key assembly constituencies. However, whether their supporters have also changed course will be revealed only after elections.

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Days earlier, on October 25, former Congress MLA Raminder Singh Awla joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. His association with Jalalabad has particular significance for the Akalis, given its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's electoral history there - a decade-long stint representing the seat in Punjab's legislative assembly from 2009 to 2019 and then losing to AAP from there in 2022.

These developments are in line with the wider pattern of politicians hopping parties in the state.

Sushil Kumar Rinku moved from the Congress to AAP in 2023, then joined the BJP in March 2024 alongside AAP legislator Sheetal Angural. Within a year, he belonged to three parties.

Sunil Jakhar left Congress for BJP in 2022. Captain Amarinder Singh, after leaving the Congress and forming the Punjab Lok Congress, merged his party with the BJP that September. Manpreet Singh Badal travelled from the Akali Dal through his own People's Party of Punjab and the Congress to the BJP in 2023. Pargat Singh moved from the Akali Dal to the Congress in 2016.

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Changing Sides Means Owing Answers

These journeys differ in circumstances and motivation, they cannot fairly be reduced to one accusation, but they invite the same scrutiny: What public purpose did each change serve?

Changing parties can be an act of conviction. A leader may confront a serious policy disagreement, an undemocratic organisation or a leadership unwilling to listen. Remaining in a party at any cost is no guarantee of integrity.

Yet leaving creates an obligation to explain, and to accept examination of that explanation.

What became unacceptable in the old party? How does the new party answer that objection? Does the leader continue to defend the positions on which voters previously placed their trust?

Claims of principle must be measured against subsequent conduct. A politician who condemned a policy yesterday should explain why it becomes acceptable among new colleagues today.

The receiving party owes answers too. Where it previously questioned an incoming leader's competence or conduct, it should explain what has changed. An induction ceremony cannot settle questions about a public record.

This is the leadership deficit worth debating before 2027 - the distance between acquiring politicians and earning public confidence.

Can Leaders Take Their Voters Along?

A recruit may bring local workers, constituency knowledge and personal influence. These can matter in a close contest. But voters are entitled to make their own choices; their support is not an asset that automatically accompanies a leader into another party.

Nor does assembling influential figures across Majha, Doaba and Malwa necessarily produce a common purpose for Punjab. That requires a programme which addresses regional concerns and explains difficult choices.

Issues such as agriculture, water, employment, public services and justice demand more than declarations of concern. Voters need to know what a party proposes, how it will deliver, and which commitments it is prepared to defend when they become politically costly.

A party seeking power must also explain how it will reconcile the competing demands within its own coalition. Recruiting leaders with different political histories makes that responsibility more pressing.

The electoral value of a defection will be tested at the ballot box. Its public value must be judged by what follows.

The Convictions That Survive

Punjab's history offers standards against which to judge political courage. Banda Singh Bahadur and Hari Singh Nalwa are remembered for resolve; Baba Kharak Singh and Teja Singh Samundri for collective discipline; Kartar Singh Sarabha and Bhagat Singh for sacrifice and political conviction. Later leaders pursued competing visions through mobilisation, negotiation and institution-building.

Their differences and failures matter too. Punjab's past supplies no flawless roster of heroes. Its useful lesson is that leadership must be judged through purpose, conduct and consequences.

"Spartan", as referred to earlier, here means the discipline to serve a cause and share its burdens. In a democracy, that includes answering uncomfortable questions, challenging one's own colleagues and accepting responsibility after the election is won.

Punjab needs teams capable of governing and institutions strong enough to hold them accountable. Personal courage matters most when it strengthens those institutions.

Every politician changing sides should therefore face a straightforward test: Which convictions remain unchanged, and what will voters be able to judge you by?

Every party welcoming them should face another: How does this recruitment improve your offer to Punjab?

Before 2027, parties will repeatedly announce that they are growing stronger. Voters should ask for evidence that Punjab will grow stronger under their government.

Where Are Punjab's 'Spartans'?

Look for those whose public commitments remain recognisable when the party symbol changes - and who accept being held to them.