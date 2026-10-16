Analysis: Anti-Drugs Activist's Murder Sparks Pan-Punjab Protest, AAP Faces Dual Challenge

The murder of Mansa-based activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, while he was filing his verbal confrontation with a chemist shop owner who was allegedly selling illicit drugs last week, is emerging as a major political challenge for Bhagwant Mann's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, with state elections barely five months away.

With the victim's family refusing to perform his last rites until its demands are addressed, Opposition parties demanding an independent probe, and a statewide bandh already held, the agitation is now set to move to the doorsteps of ruling party legislators.

The Justice Committee formed during the protest in Mansa has announced that demonstrations will be held outside the homes of AAP MLAs across Punjab on October 19.

There are already questions that have arisen from another activist's suicide and the alleged torture of a protester, among crime- or drugs-related incidents over the past few months.

Opposition Turns Up The Heat

The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have launched attacks on the state government. The BJP has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing, with its national president Nitin Nabin questioning how people fighting against drugs could remain safe if the state failed to protect them.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has gone further, demanding the dissolution of the state government and the imposition of President's Rule.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said the party stood firmly with Jhota's family. Congress leaders have described the killing as a reflection of the state's deteriorating law-and-order situation and questioned the government's ability to tackle the drug menace.

Mann promises strict action, orders thorough probe

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised strict action against everyone found involved in the murder. Mann said he had directed Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to conduct a thorough investigation.

"The main accused was arrested within 24 hours, and the investigation is underway. If anyone is found involved in a conspiracy behind this murder, they too will not be spared," Mann said.

He also said the government was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and the illegal sale of addictive substances.

Mann's response, however, has not ended the agitation.

Statewide Political Flashpoint

Jhota's killing has become a rallying point for people demanding stronger action against drugs and accountability from the authorities. The statewide bandh called by his family and supported by Opposition parties, farmer organisations and other groups reflected the breadth of the anger. The proposed demonstrations outside AAP legislators' homes could take the agitation into several constituencies, placing pressure on local party leaders to respond to questions about the government's anti-drug drive.

For the AAP government, the challenge is two-fold: ensuring a credible investigation into the murder and addressing the broader public concerns surrounding drug trafficking in Punjab.

The AAP has repeatedly highlighted its anti-drug campaign as a key achievement, while the Opposition has used Jhota's killing to question whether the campaign has delivered adequate results on the ground.