Kuwait Mall's Glass Elevator Goes Viral, Internet Says, "They Are Living In 2050"

A glass elevator at a shopping mall in Kuwait has gone viral on social media for its futuristic design. Australian travel vlogger Luke Damant has shared a video of the elevator, and viewers were impressed by its unique design.

The elevator is located in The Avenues mall in Kuwait. It has a circular glass structure and an open top which allows visitors to enjoy views of the mall.

Unlike regular elevators, this one gives a clear view of the surroundings. Its unusual design has made it a popular attraction, with videos of the elevator being shared on social media.

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The Avenues is the largest shopping mall in Kuwait. Located in Al-Rai, it opened in 2007 and is designed to look like a city, with different streets and districts for shopping, dining and entertainment. The glass elevator is in the Forum district, which is part of the mall's Phase IV expansion. Social media users were impressed by the elevator and shared their reactions in the comments section of the video.

"They are living in 2050," one user wrote. Another user commented, "I am a huge fan of yours. I am Nepali, but I am currently in Kuwait." Praising another elevator at the mall, one user wrote, "Another thing he shared from the mall is the curved elevator which is 180 degrees."

Other users also shared their excitement. "That's amazing I really miss Kuwait inshallah 2027," one person commented. Another user simply wrote, "That's amazing."

Damant has also shared another video from The Avenues on Instagram, showing another elevator with a curved design that turns 180 degrees. "This is crazy engineering," he captioned the video.

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To reach The Avenues Mall from Delhi, travellers can take a flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Kuwait International Airport. The flight takes around 4.5 to 5.5 hours, depending on the airline and route. After reaching Kuwait, you can take a taxi from the airport to The Avenues Mall in the Al-Rai area. It is about 15 minutes away from downtown Kuwait City.

The mall timings on weekdays are from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. On weekends, it stays open until 11:00 pm or later.

The mall has everything from everyday retail stores to luxury fashion labels.