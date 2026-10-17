8 Killed, Many Injured As Bus Falls Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan

At least eight persons died and 17 were injured after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Kota, Rajasthan early today morning. The bus was carrying passengers from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam

The injured have been taken to MBS hospital and New Medical College. District Collector Peeyush Samariya and IG Harendra Mahawar have also reached MBS hospital.

Five of the eight who died are women. The victims have been identified as Aruna, Vaishnavi, Trisha, Krishna, Anita, Om, Suryavanshi, and Raju.

An official confirmed they got information about the incident at around 8 am. Seven people were brought dead, the official said, adding that those injured are being taken care of and no one is critical as of now.