Video: 'This Is Not The India I Remember,' Foreign Woman Compares Road Trips In India 17 Years Apart

Seventeen years can make a big difference to a country, and one foreign traveller has seen it for herself. After returning to India, she was surprised by how much road travel had changed, especially when it came to smooth highways, clean washrooms and places to stop for coffee. In an Instagram video, @stayingboundless shared snippets from her drive from Jaipur to Delhi on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Her experience was very different from the road trips she remembered from her last visit.

Foreign Traveller Praises India's Modern Highway Experience

"Seventeen years ago, a road trip in India filled me with dread," she wrote. She recalled rough roads, hours of bouncing around and barely any clean places to stop. Even drinking water needed some thought because finding a decent washroom along the way was difficult.

"You planned your water intake around the bathrooms or the lack of them," she added.

This time, her journey was far more comfortable. The traveller was impressed by the smooth road, clean bathrooms, proper rest stops and coffee options along the way.

"It's one of the most impressive changes I've seen in India," she wrote.

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The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, also known as NE 4, is a major highway project connecting New Delhi and Mumbai. Once complete, the 1,350-km expressway is expected to reduce the road journey between the two cities from around 24 hours to 12 hours.

For people travelling long distances, the facilities planned along the route are just as important as the road itself. The completed expressway will have wayside amenities at 93 locations, including hotels, food courts, retail shops, ATMs, fuel stations and electric vehicle charging points.

The expressway is still under construction, with some sections operational. Hence, facilities may vary depending on the stretch, so travellers should check their route before setting off.

India's Road Trips Have Changed Dramatically

The video drew comments from people who agreed that road travel in India had improved, although some felt there was still plenty of work to do. One person wrote, "People don't realize how much things have changed compared to before. A long way to go still but atleast efforts are being made."

Another had recently driven on the expressway and shared, "Oh yes. Just last month. Had coffee at Starbucks on the way."

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Some commenters also pointed out that the need for better infrastructure goes beyond highways. One person from rural India wrote, "I am from rural India. Even highways connecting to nearby cities are better now, but we do have other problems to solve, like waste management and proper drainage footpaths."

Others felt that smoother roads and better rest stops should be considered basic facilities rather than exceptional improvements. "This is basic. A loooong way to go !" one comment read.