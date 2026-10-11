PM Modi Visits Jalakandeswarar Temple In Chennai. What Makes This Shrine So Special?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Jalakandeswarar Temple in Chennai on Sunday, October 11. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accompanied him during the visit. Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi shared details of his visit, writing, "Prayed for the happiness, good health and prosperity of the people of our nation. May Bhagwan Shiva's blessings always guide us."

The visit is PM Modi's first to Chennai since the Vijay government came to power in Tamil Nadu. Jalakandeswarar Temple is known for its unique architecture and religious significance and has several interesting features and legends associated with it. Here's all you need to know about the temple.

All about Jalakandeswarar Temple

Jalakandeswarar is a form of Lord Shiva, who is worshipped as the main deity of the temple. The temple is known for having idols of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati, Lord Vishnu with Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Brahma with Goddess Saraswati.

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The temple is located inside Vellore Fort. Visitors can also explore the fort and other nearby attractions. It is built in the traditional Dravidian style. It has tall entrance towers, detailed stone carvings, large pillars and sculptures. The temple stands in the middle of a water tank called Agazhi. The water surrounds the temple like a garland. The tank is said to have a circumference of 8,000 feet.

The temple's wedding hall, called the Kalyana Mandapam, has a sculpture showing an elephant and a bull with two faces formed in a single body. Water for the ritual bathing of Lord Shiva's idol, known as abhishekam, is taken from an old well called Ganga Gouri Theertham. According to the temple's description, the well has a natural spring.

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Jalakandeswarar Temple's opening timing

Jalakandeswarar temple opens from 6:30 am to 1:00 pm and then reopens from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Best time to visit

The best time to visit the Jalakandeswarar Temple in Vellore is between November and February. Visitors can also plan their trip during festivals such as Maha Shivaratri, Chithra Poornima (April-May) and Karthigai Deepam to see special prayers and celebrations at the temple.

How to reach Jalakandeswarar Temple

If you are planning to go by air, then the nearest airport is Chennai International Airport, which is around 135 km from the temple. From the airport, you can hire a taxi or take public transport to Vellore.

If you are going by train, then Vellore Town railway station is around 1.5 km from the entrance of Vellore Fort. You can take an auto-rickshaw or walk to the fort.