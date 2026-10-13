Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Meets Prime Minister Modi, Announces USD 15.5 Billion Investment

Hyundai Motor Group has announced an investment of USD 15.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2032, underscoring the country's importance in the Korean automotive giant's long-term global growth plans. The announcement was made following a meeting between Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 13, 2026. The company said the investment will support manufacturing expansion, research and development, supplier ecosystem growth, and future mobility technologies.

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According to Hyundai Motor Group, India will serve as a core strategic market for its future growth and expansion across emerging markets. To execute the investment programme, the company plans to establish a dedicated investment entity in India that will oversee investments, partnerships, and supplier development initiatives.

Talking about the investment, Euisun Chung, Executive Chair, Hyundai Motor Group, said, "India remains one of Hyundai Motor Group's most important and strategic markets globally. The past 30 years have been defined by our commitment to India. This investment reaffirms our commitment to India for the next 30 years and beyond. Through this investment, we will create more employment opportunities and work together with our partners and stakeholders to support India's continued industrial development."

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A significant portion of the investment will be directed toward expanding manufacturing capacity across Hyundai Motor India Limited and Kia India. The Group said this will help support future volume growth while increasing localisation and strengthening India's role as an export hub.

The company also revealed plans to invest nearly USD 700 million in its Indian R&D operations, including a vehicle testing track. Hyundai says the investment will help build a more comprehensive research ecosystem, develop local talent, and accelerate work on next-generation automotive technologies.

Beyond manufacturing and engineering, Hyundai Motor Group aims to strengthen India's automotive supply chain through investments in local suppliers and strategic partnerships. The company also intends to explore opportunities in emerging areas such as EV charging infrastructure, automotive financing, vehicle recycling, and mobility services.

Hyundai Motor Group currently employs more than 24,000 people in India and has a combined annual production capacity of over 1.4 million vehicles across Hyundai and Kia facilities, including plants in Chennai, Pune, and Anantapur. The automaker expects the new investment programme to generate additional employment opportunities across manufacturing, engineering, and the wider supplier network.

The announcement ranks among the largest investment commitments made by a global automotive group in India. It also signals Hyundai's intention to deepen its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing automotive markets while strengthening India's position as a manufacturing and technology hub for global exports.