Who Is Tejas Sudarshan? The Startup Founder Who Pitched His Ideas To PM Modi In 90 Seconds On Chennai Metro

A startup founder presented two artificial intelligence (AI) proposals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Chennai Metro ride on October 11. Tejas Parthasarathi Sudarshan, founder of Winsen Labs, had around 90 seconds to explain how AI could help students gain practical experience and make government services easier to access.

Tejas Parthasarathi Sudarshan, founder of artificial intelligence startup Winsen Labs, got this chance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on October 11. He had around 90 seconds to present two ideas to the Prime Minister during a Metro ride.

Who Is Tejas Parthasarathi Sudarshan

Sudarshan is an entrepreneur who founded Winsen Labs, a startup that works on applied artificial intelligence. Before starting the company, he worked at KPMG India and founded Fanpit, an events and community platform.

He was among 17 startup founders selected to interact with Modi during the Prime Minister's Chennai visit. The interaction took place aboard the Metro, where the founders discussed how their work could help solve real-world problems.

In a LinkedIn post, Sudarshan recalled an earlier moment that shaped his interest in technology and education. In 2017, during his school's pupil leader elections, he proposed using Google Classroom to improve learning.

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Nearly nine years later, he had the opportunity to discuss ways students could use artificial intelligence to solve practical problems with the Prime Minister.

What Were His Two Ideas

In a YouTube video, Sudarshan explained his two proposals.

His first idea was to connect students with real-world AI applications. He suggested that government departments work with universities and give students practical problems to solve. This would allow students to use their knowledge to address real administrative challenges.

His second idea was to make government services easier to access through a single, AI-powered service desk. Under the proposed system, people could submit requests and upload documents just once. An AI agent could then track each request and send it to the correct department.

This system could reduce the need for people to visit different offices or follow several separate processes to access government services.

Both ideas focus on using AI to help students gain practical experience and make government services easier for citizens. However, these are proposals and have not been announced as government initiatives.