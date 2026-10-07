US Woman Keeps Returning To Varanasi, Says, "Feels Like Another Planet"

Varanasi leaves first-time visitors looking for the right words to explain their experience. The ancient city attracts people from around the world for its temples, the Ganga and traditions that have continued for centuries.

Travel creator Jessica Savano has returned to Banaras after first visiting the city around six or seven years ago. Her latest trip gave her a chance to see the city again and share her experience with her followers.

In her YouTube video, Savano takes viewers through different parts of Kashi and shows what makes the city so different.

Also Read: Beyond The Ghats, Discover 7 Offbeat Places In Varanasi

Jessica Savano said, “Varanasi, India. One of the oldest living cities in the world. One of India's most intense yet deeply spiritual places. This is where many devout Hindus come to die in hopes of breaking the cycle of rebirth. Cremations burn along the banks of the Ganga River day and night.

“It's a city that makes you question reality and even death itself. At times it feels like another planet, almost like stepping into a parallel universe. As a deep spiritual seeker, this place moved me in ways that I cannot explain.”

Jessica began her trip with a 15-minute walk to the ghat for Ganga Aarti. She walked through the narrow streets of Varanasi and got a close look at the daily lives of locals.

At one point, she seemed to lose her way but continued walking and finally reached the ghat. There, she also met an old friend who had introduced her to Varanasi during her first visit years ago.

She described the Ganga Aarti as a daily prayer ceremony held for the holy river. The ceremony happens twice a day, in the morning and evening. She said the smell of incense, the smoke in the air and the peaceful energy around the river made the experience even more special, something she can't put into words.

Jessica then visited Manikarnika Ghat, where cremations have been happening for more than 2000 years. Seeing the cremation rituals left her emotional and made her think about life, death and what happens after humans leave the world.

Also Read: These 6 Destinations Let You Experience India's Culture, Faith And History Up Close

She said the scene was very powerful and difficult to process. According to her, around 150 to more than 200 bodies are burned every single day. She also showed the sacred fire at the ghat, believed to have been burning for thousands of years.

Jessica Savano shared that people should not judge India only by negative stories seen on social media. According to her, visiting the country and seeing its culture in person gives a much better understanding. All these experiences made her feel calm.