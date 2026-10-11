This Singapore Travel Hack Offers Sleeping Pods, Spa Access And More For Under Rs 10,000

A blend of modernity, sky-high towers, and cultural hubs such as Kampong Gelam, make Singapore an experience unlike no other place on earth. Before you book your tickets to Singapore, budget can be an issue. Singapore is expensive, and paying for accommodation can empty your pockets even before you actually enjoy the country.

But there is one hack to saving on hotels. Book a place in a 24/7 wellness space to enjoy the comforts of a hotel at a lower cost and without any checkout hassles.

An Easy Travel Hack

A video on Instagram shows the benefits these places offer. One 24/7 wellness space in the city-state's Jurong East area has no check-in or check-out time, as per the video. Once you buy a pass, you can stay as long as the ticket says.

There are luxurious sleeping pods scattered around the area. If you feel the need to watch something, there is even a cinema with reclining seats. If you need some personal space, you can top up your pass with funds for a personal spa or foot massage room.

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The facilities offered by the wellness space definitely beat trying to sleep at an airport. When hungry, there are unlimited free fresh fruits and ice creams. Buffet services with fresh sea food, noodles, and other items are also available at an added cost.

You can spend around $99 (Rs 9,564) to get a six-hour pass and buffet on the weekdays. Another option is spending $169 (Rs 16,326) for a 12-hour pass and a buffet.

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Other Facilities On Offer

The wellness space is an option you can choose if you are attending a late concert or have to catch a red-eye flight. To unwind, you can use the Oriental spa pools, reading cave, mediation room, or sauna for relaxing. There is also an e-sports room and a resting lounge. The wellness space also provides toiletries such as shampoos, conditioners, and other items for the benefit of the people staying there.