Traveller Shares Clever Hacks To Make Your Next Trip Easier

While travelling overseas has become quite common these days, it is important to do it mindfully. Before you think of going somewhere, there's a lot to keep in mind, from flights and accommodation to how much you want to spend on sightseeing, shopping and even food. With so many things to figure out, a few handy hacks can go a long way. Solo traveller and content creator Jayant Sharma has shared a video highlighting some useful travel hacks that people don't discuss often.

First, flights. Jayant recommended using Skyscanner and Google Flights together while looking for tickets. According to him, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are usually the best days to book as fares tend to be cheaper. He also advised travellers to plan ahead and book their tickets at least six to eight weeks before the trip to get a better price.

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With regards to forex cards, he said, “Stop using normal bank cards abroad and I highly recommend you get a Wise or a Revolut card. You save a stupid amount of money on conversion fees.”

He recommended choosing hostels if you are travelling solo or as a backpacker. “Oh my God, go to hostels. Do not book a hotel because hostels are going to change the game completely.” He added that hostels can help travellers meet new people and make friends along the way.

In countries such as Japan and Switzerland, he said, choosing a hostel could potentially cut accommodation costs by half.

Another travel hack Jayant highlighted was making use of tax refunds available to tourists. “So, let's say you buy shoes in Japan for 11,000 yen. That's around 10 per cent of the money that is paid as tax. So, as a tourist, many stores will remove that tax immediately if you show your passport. That's the way you pay a much lower amount,” he explained.

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Jayant advised travellers not to go overboard with shopping and instead put more of their travel budget towards experiences.

According to Jayant, people focus on finding cheap flights; however, the real savings happen before and during the trip.

His caption added to the suggestions:

Currency Exchange Tip

Airport exchange counters usually have some of the worst rates. Compare rates in the city before exchanging large amounts.

Timing Matters

Flying a day earlier or later can sometimes save more money than changing destinations.

Pack Smart

Buying forgotten items abroad is often far more expensive than bringing them from home.

Small Fees Add Up

ATM fees, card conversion fees and baggage fees can quietly become one of the biggest expenses on a trip.

So, where are you off to next? Don't forget these hacks.