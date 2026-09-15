Gurugram Man Hides Layoff From Parents, Pretends To Leave For Work Daily: 'Haven't Found Courage'

A Gurugram man has caught social media's attention after revealing that he did not have the courage to tell his parents that he had been laid off by his company. In a now-viral social media post, the man detailed that he left his home every day, pretending to go to work instead of coming out clean about his employment status to his family.

The man stated that he had been working at a multinational corporation (MNC) for the last seven years, where his employment had been terminated abruptly.

"Got laid off from an MNC in Cyber City Gurugram on 10th Sept after spending 7 years in the organisation and haven't found the courage to tell my parents," the man wrote.

The man detailed that he took his laptop and spent the day working out of Starbucks, applying for jobs and learning programming.

"Every morning, I pack my personal laptop, relieved my mom hasn't noticed the missing work machine and spend the day working out of Starbucks, applying for jobs, and learning Python," the man said.

"After that, I teach underprivileged kids in Vasant Kunj and Hauz Khas before heading home by 5 PM. It's an exhausting double life, and I don't know how long I can sustain it."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'You Need All The Support'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the individual and urged him to share the layoff news with parents as he needed all the support he could get.

"I was in the same situation, bro. Make the best of this time by learning something new; teaching students is good. You can reduce the overhead. Also, I recommend you add some gratitude practice into your daily routine," said one user while another added: "Why wouldn't you tell your parents? You need all the support you can get. Losing a job is not a stain on your character, stop feeling guilty."

A third commented: "First of all, you're an amazing human being, and you're so courageous for choosing to do this alone and not sharing it with someone, whatever the reasons may be."

A fourth said: "I was laid off recently. I also wanted to keep the news from my family because I wanted them to not worry. But after 10 days of hiding it, I decided it would just be sensible if I let them know."