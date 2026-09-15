MNC Employee Slams Manager For 'Cancelling' Ganesh Chaturthi Leave Approved Earlier: 'I Hate Them'

An employee working at a multinational corporation (MNC) has caught social media's attention for criticising their organisation's upper management after one of the senior managers attempted to cancel leave for Ganesh Chaturthi. In a now-viral social media post, the employee detailed that the leave was approved over a month in advance. Despite this, the management demanded that they remain on standby for any last-minute work contingencies.

The employee highlighted that since they were working for an MNC, no festival holidays were offered and they had to plan for one in advance.

"I work in an MNC on a support project, which is 24*7*365 days a year. We don't get any festival holidays we have to ask them a month in advance," the employee said.

"They firstly over-hire and then release people to different projects, and now when the flow is high, they expect people to log in. I literally hate them."

The employee shared a screenshot of the message from the manager where they told the workers to remain on standby and not take any sick leave for the festival.

"Hi @all for Tomorrow we might need some assistance. People whose leaves are approved, we might reach out to you for sometime. We are not cancelling any leave as of now. But we might reach out to you for a few hours of assistance if required.

Again, please don't take any unapproved sick leave for tomorrow," read the WhatsApp message.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the employee, adding that it was unprofessional on the part of the company to indulge in such behaviour.

"Wth is unapproved sick leave? My understanding was sick leave was not something you ask approval for? What sickness asks for your permission?" said one user, while another added: "My company is a startup, and yet they don't communicate through WhatsApp. I've not seen any MNC communicate official business through WhatsApp till now."

A third commented: "Approved leave means I have already made plans around it. We might need you for a few hours basically turns leave into being on call! Poor staffing should not become the employee's emergency."

A fourth said: "Poor management. If they needed support, then why did they approve leave for everyone for a project 24*7? They should keep a few resources on standby."