'I Would Go Into Hyper-Alert Mode': Man Reveals Manager's Online Status Triggered Workplace Anxiety

Workplace anxiety is a real and common challenge that most employees tend to ignore, believing they are not putting in the hard yards at work. Workplace anxiety is tied to stress and worry, often caused by overbearing managers, as highlighted by Avik Roy, a former corporate employee with 17 years of experience. In an Instagram post, Roy detailed that he used to suffer from the same condition.

Roy said whenever his manager turned up online and his status turned green, he would go into what he described as a 'hyper-alert mode'.

"Another workplace anxiety that's more common than you think. It starts the moment your manager logs in. Do you ever see your manager's team status turning green and suddenly you stop feeling relaxed? Well, I used to suffer from this anxiety many years ago, when I was just two to three years or four years experienced in my corporate career," said Roy.

"What happened during the moment my manager used to log in, I would go in a hyper-alert mode. I would immediately think that, oh, no, my manager has come online now, I'm going to get bombarded with messages, and I need to start replying instantly."

Roy highlighted that his condition had worsened to the point that he would feel guilty for stepping away for a cup of coffee. However, one fine day, he realised the truth about his situation.

"I had convinced myself that every time my manager came online, I was about to be questioned or judged. That mindset was really exhausting. And that's when I changed three things," he said.

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Roy said he stopped measuring his value by how quickly he responded to his peers and the managers. Instead, he focused on the outcomes and quality of the work he delivered.

"Secondly, I started sending proactive updates before my manager even had to ask. Very importantly, it built trust and reduced unnecessary follow-ups, I would say," he said.

"And third, don't assume that you are being constantly monitored. Sometimes what happens, we create that fear in our own minds."

If someone still felt anxious, despite following these steps, Roy advised them to talk to their managers and convey their real feelings.

"And always remember this: your mind is a powerful storyteller, don't let it write a story that does not even exist. Be bold, ask questions, have honest conversation, face it."

