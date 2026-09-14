Why Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep) Is One Of India's Most Beautiful Beach Destinations

If you are planning a beach getaway in India, Havelock Island, also known as Swaraj Dweep, is a destination that captures every traveller's heart. Renowned for its stunning beaches, vibrant coral reefs and serene landscapes, it is often counted among India's finest beach destinations. The island offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and opportunities for adventure, romance and relaxation. Thanks to these qualities, it attracts a large number of tourists, especially during the peak season.

Where Is Havelock Island?

Havelock Island is located near Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Surrounded by white-sand beaches, coral reefs and lush green forests, the island boasts breathtaking scenery. It lies approximately 70 kilometres northeast of Port Blair. Visitors can reach the island from Port Blair by government ferries, private catamarans or helicopter services. Travelling by sea takes a little longer, but the journey itself adds a memorable touch to the experience.

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Havelock Island Makes Global Top 10 List

Recently, a report revealed that Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep) in India has secured the 9th spot among the world's 10 most peaceful islands. The island received a score of 87.9 out of 100 in the Unspoiled Index by BookRetreats.com. Known for its pristine white-sand beaches, lush tropical forests and untouched natural beauty, Havelock Island offers a tranquil escape from commercial crowds and urban noise. Its serene atmosphere and picturesque landscapes continue to attract travellers from around the world.

Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

Why Havelock Island Is A Top Destination

Beaches

If you love beaches, Havelock Island is home to some of Asia's most beautiful stretches of coastline, including Radhanagar Beach and Elephant Beach, which attract visitors from across the world.

Water Sports

Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy a range of activities, including scuba diving, snorkelling and kayaking.

Nature

Nature lovers can soak in the island's scenic beauty. Spending time by the crystal-clear waters and watching spectacular sunsets is an unforgettable experience.

Romantic Getaway

The island is also a popular destination for honeymooners and couples looking for a peaceful escape.

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Beaches To Explore

Radhanagar Beach

Often regarded as one of the most beautiful and pristine beaches in Asia, Radhanagar Beach is known for its white sand and turquoise waters. It is one of the best places on the island to watch the sunset. Whether you want to swim, sunbathe or simply relax by the shore, this beach is a must-visit.

Elephant Beach

Famous for its coral reefs and shallow waters, Elephant Beach is one of the best places for snorkelling. Visitors can reach the beach by boat or through a short forest trek.

Kalapathar Beach

Kalapathar Beach gets its name from the black rocks that contrast beautifully with the blue waters. It is a quiet and less commercialised beach, making it perfect for leisurely walks, photography and peaceful sunrise views.

Vijaynagar Beach

Known for its shallow waters and tranquil surroundings, Vijaynagar Beach is lined with several resorts. It is an ideal place for a relaxing stroll along the shore while enjoying the calm atmosphere.

Enjoy Adventure Activities

Scuba Diving

Havelock Island is a paradise for scuba diving enthusiasts. Popular dive sites such as Aquarium and Lighthouse cater to both beginners and experienced divers. Several operators offer packages suited to different skill levels.

Snorkelling

You do not need to venture into deep waters to experience the island's rich marine life. Elephant Beach and Neil Cove are among the best places for snorkelling.

Sea Kayaking

Sea kayaking offers a peaceful and eco-friendly way to explore the island's natural beauty. It is a great activity for observing marine life, mangroves and coral reefs up close.

Jet Skiing And Banana Boat Rides

Those looking for a more thrilling experience can opt for jet skiing and banana boat rides, both of which are popular among visitors.

Best Time To Visit Havelock Island

November To February

Winter is considered the best time to visit Havelock Island. Pleasant weather conditions make it ideal for sightseeing and adventure activities such as scuba diving and snorkelling.

March To April

The weather becomes warmer and more humid during these months. However, it can be a budget-friendly time to visit, as hotels and activities are often available at comparatively lower prices.

June To September

The monsoon season brings heavy rainfall and strong winds. Water sports activities are usually suspended during this period, making it less suitable for travel.

How To Reach Havelock Island

To reach Havelock Island, travellers must first arrive at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

By Sea (Ferry)

There are no direct road or air connections between Port Blair and Havelock Island. Ferries and cruises are the primary modes of transport.

The distance between Port Blair and Havelock Island is around 70 kilometres, and the ferry journey usually takes between 1.5 and 2.5 hours, depending on the service.

So, if you are planning a holiday in the Andaman Islands, Havelock Island offers everything from stunning beaches and water sports to scenic landscapes and peaceful experiences, making it a destination worth adding to your travel bucket list.