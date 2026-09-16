Video: What Vacation Should You Take Based On Your Salary? A Guide You Should Bookmark

Planning a holiday doesn't always mean spending a lot of money. Even with a regular salary, you can find beautiful places to visit.

Content creator Shruti Chand, who has travelled to 30 countries, has shared a simple way to plan vacations based on your yearly income. She looked back at the trips she took at different stages of her career, starting with a salary of Rs 3 Lakh a year and going up to Rs 35 Lakh.

Based on her own travel experience, she suggested destinations that can match different salary levels.

For someone earning Rs 3 Lakh per year, Shruti Chand suggested Goa, which she described as her favourite destination even today. At Rs 6 Lakh per year, she recommended Rishikesh or other places in the Himalayas. She shared that her trip to McLeodganj was one of her most memorable trips and said such destinations can be enjoyed for several days without spending too much.

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Once the salary reaches Rs 12 Lakh per year, she said travellers can start looking at international destinations such as Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. According to her, these countries can offer a foreign travel experience along with a chance to explore different cultures without very high costs.

At Rs 18 Lakh per year, she suggested exploring less expensive parts of Europe, including Slovenia and Romania. She said these places offer a European experience while being easier on the budget. With a salary of Rs 25 Lakh per year, one can plan to visit countries such as France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

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Finally, once the salary reaches Rs 35 Lakh per year, Chand asks people to consider destinations such as the USA, Mexico, the UK and Switzerland, which can offer a more expensive and luxurious travel experience.