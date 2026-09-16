Top Performing Employee Fired For Lack Of Motivation Despite Praise From Boss: "I Am Speechless"

An employee who described himself as one of the top performers at his company was left stunned after being fired for allegedly lacking motivation. According to the employee, his immediate boss had consistently praised his performance, and he was well-liked by colleagues. However, the employee said their boss's senior apparently had a very different view of his work and ultimately disagreed with the assessment of his performance.

"Stated reason: 'You're not motivated enough." My whole team liked me and my boss praised my high performance; their boss disagreed, apparently," the employee wrote.

The decision came as a shock because it appeared to contradict the feedback he had received from their direct manager and teammates. Now looking for a new job, the employee said he was unsure how to explain the unexpected termination to future employers.

"Looking for suggestions on what to even say to a future employer, I'm speechless. What relationship should I keep with my immediate boss? I've never been whiplashed this hard," he added.

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The post sparked a wider discussion about workplace dynamics and the uncomfortable reality that even strong performers can lose their jobs for reasons that may have little to do with their actual performance.

One user, who said they had 25 years of experience in human resources, advised the employee not to spend too much time trying to figure out why the decision was made. They pointed out that employees, including top performers, can be fired for a wide range of reasons and that speculating about the company's internal decision-making would not necessarily help.

Instead, the HR professional suggested focusing on taking care of one's physical and mental well-being, updating the resume and other job-search materials, reaching out to professional contacts, and actively applying for new opportunities.

He added, "Tell interviewers your old job ended, you're not sure why, could be problems at your old company, you don't know. You're here to make a new company successful. Don't look back; don't give your old boss a second thought. Next year at this time, if all goes well, you'll be in your new job and it'll be like the old one never existed."

Another user said, "High performers sometimes command high salary. You can get let go for that reason alone. Or, the wrong person can be jealous that you're well liked. Things don't always have to make sense unfortunately."

"Don't take it personally. Currently, layoffs are a global phenomenon. Employees around the world are going through it. Good, better, best, all kinds of employees are getting fired. Ultimately, it's all about revenue and profit. They will keep firing until they can show a profit on books, no matter how good you perform. HR/manager whosoever is firing has to come up with some or the other excuse. Just think that life has other plans for you now and move on," added a third.