30-Year-Old Man With Rs 50 Lakh Net Worth Says He Feels "Financially Behind", Post Sparks Debate

A 30-year-old man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after revealing that he and his wife have built a combined net worth of Rs 50 lakh. Despite reaching the milestone, he said he often feels financially behind when he compares his life with that of his peers. The man, who got married nearly two years ago, said the R 50 lakh figure includes his wife's contribution as well. While he is proud of what they have achieved together, he admitted that the milestone also made him question whether he was being too conservative with his money.

"But still, this milestone made me pause and think," he wrote, noting that they live on rent and do not own a car. "I still use my 8-year-old bike. Its self-start does not work, one indicator is broken, and sometimes when I am travelling with my wife, the bike stops in the middle of the road and I have to kick-start it again," he added.

He has around seven years of work experience and switched jobs last year, taking his annual salary to around Rs 20 lakh. Before that, he earned approximately Rs 11 lakh. His wife earns around Rs 12 lakh a year, and together they take home about Rs 2.2 lakh every month.

Despite their relatively stable income, the couple has kept their lifestyle modest. He said they did not even take a proper honeymoon after getting married. The man's doubts largely stem from comparing his financial situation with his college friends.

"When I speak to a few of my college friends, I get to know that some of them have already bought two flats — one where they live and another one they have rented out. Almost everyone around me seems to have a car. Some are travelling to places like Bali and Maldives, while I sometimes get irritated when my wife orders an expensive makeup product or something fancy after getting influenced by social media," he wrote.

This has left him wondering whether he is saving too aggressively and missing out on enjoying the present.

See the post here:

He said his long-term goals include buying a home, travelling with his wife, building greater financial security and being able to enjoy a better lifestyle. At the same time, he remains concerned about making choices that could compromise their financial stability.

"I am proud that we crossed Rs 50 lakh, but at the same time, I feel confused. I want to grow, provide a better life, buy a home, travel with my wife, and enjoy life — but I also fear losing financial stability," he said.

The post resonated with several Reddit users, many of whom urged him to stop measuring his progress against that of his friends. One user advised him to step back from peer comparisons and instead think about what kind of life he and his wife want over the next five to 10 years.

Another said, "Dude one honest advice... Firstly book some good tour package Be it domestic or international whatever you have in your mind that you wanted to do some day... Make it happen in next 2-3 months.It will help in Clearing up your mind, together as a couple you will be happy. And chill now together you are making a good amount per month, From here you can easily save 1lakh a month. Just enjoy rest amount."

A third wrote, "My Father used to say if you look up you'll always be sad. If you look down you'll feel gratitude. 50L is very good and if you consider India on average you're earning and saving at top 5% or higher. Relax, smile, you're gonna be alright."

"Bro 50L in net worth is great!! You need to have some peace. You are really missing a few things to keep your self at peace.Allocate some money every month for guilt free spending, You or your wife don't need to answer to anyone about this.Allocate some money for travel. You guys in your 30, you should travel more (doesn't have to be international) may be 1 budget and 1 semi luxury.Repair your bike and buy a car. Car is a necessity these days.You don't need to buy a house. Decorate your rented home nice.Lastly and most important don't compare your lifestyle with others," added a fourth.