Western Disturbance To Trigger Rains, Thunderstorms In Punjab, Rajasthan And Delhi-NCR On September 16-17

Fairly widespread moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in Punjab and Rajasthan, while isolated to scattered rains as well as thunderstorms might impact parts of Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi NCR, and western Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17 due to a developing western disturbance.

Under the influence of a low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan adjoining the Kutch region and southeast Pakistan, isolated extremely heavy rainfall has already been witnessed over Saurashtra and Kutch today (Sept 15). An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coasts in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during 16th-17th September," read a bulletin by Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over West Madhya Pradesh during September 17-19; East Madhya Pradesh during September 15-17; Vidarbha during September 20-21; Chhattisgarh during September 19-21."

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are expected to experience similar weather on September 17, IMD added.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see widespread rainfall during 16-20 September, while Gangetic West Bengal is expected to get similar rains during 16-20 September

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Monsoon Withdrawl

As of today, very heavy rainfall has been recorded over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been recorded over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka.

On Thursday (Sep 17), heavier rains will shift toward Rajasthan and West Haryana, leaving the rest of the plains with mostly isolated or scattered showers.

The IMD also predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal the of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan around Saturday (Sep 19).