Man Says Working From Home Brings Freedom But Also Loneliness

Working from home can make life easier by giving people more freedom and time, but it can also have some unexpected downsides. One working Professional has shared how working remotely sometimes makes him feel unproductive and lonely.

A man named Divij shared a video talking about his experience of working from home and why the arrangement is not always as appealing as it sounds.

Divij said, "Work from home sounds amazing until I actually started doing it. Like, it's great that I have so much time, so much freedom. I'm pretty committed to it, and I love it when I'm actually doing work."

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However, when he does not have any work, he tends to watch YouTube, Prime or Netflix, or simply waste his time. He said that this part feels a little unproductive and does not feel right because he is wasting time.

"And another thing that nobody really talks about is how lonely it can get. Like, no one to randomly talk to or some random conversations, or a little chai break with someone, a little bit of laughing," Divij added.

He then realised that working from home does offer a lot of freedom, but it also comes with a fair share of cons.