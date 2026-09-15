Watch: Security Personnel Enjoy Merry-Go-Round Ride, Viral Video Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video showing a group of police and paramilitary personnel enjoying a ride on a merry-go-round at a local park has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the uniformed personnel laughing and taking turns on the playground ride while enjoying a brief break from their demanding duties. Although it is not clear when or where the video was recorded, it has attracted widespread attention online.

The post has received more than 48,000 views, with many users praising the personnel for embracing a simple moment of fun and happiness. Many viewers said the video reminded them that everyone, regardless of their profession, has a childlike side that deserves an occasional outing.

Watch the video here:

"Everyone has the right to enjoy a moment of happiness, but such videos of personnel in uniform should not be made viral or posted publicly. The uniform represents duty, discipline and dignity. Let's respect its sanctity and uphold the dignity of those who wear it," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Everyone has a child in them. The world would become a happier place if all of us, as adults, brought out that inner child every once in a while."

"Lovely. One must keep the child alive inside," commented a third user.

Another added, "You are never too old to be a child. Look at them having fun."