Veteran Tamil Music Composer Deva Dies At 75, Rajinikanth Pays Last Respects

Veteran Tamil music composer and singer Devanesan Chokkalingam, popularly known as Deva or ‘Thenisai Thendral', died in Chennai on Saturday, October 17. He was 75.

With a career spanning nearly four decades and more than 400 films across South Indian languages, Deva leaves behind a musical legacy that helped bring Chennai's distinctive gaana tradition to mainstream cinema.

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva began his music career long before becoming a recognised name in Tamil cinema. He trained in piano under Dhanraj Master, who also taught music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Deva also studied Indian classical music on the harmonium under J B Krishna.

His brothers, Sabesh and Murali, who worked as instrumentalists with prominent music directors, helped introduce him to the film industry.

Deva made his debut as a Tamil film composer with Mattukkara Mannaru in 1986. Then there was no looking back. Deva cemented his place with Manasukketha Maharasa and Vaigasi Poranthachu.

According to Hindu, he composed music for 36 films in 1996 alone.

His work eventually extended beyond Tamil cinema to Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, reflecting his ability to connect with audiences across regional film industries.

South Cinema Pays Condolences

Actor Karthi shared a picture of the music composer on X and wrote, “Deva sir's boundless energy and childlike innocence were as special as his music. He brought a unique joy to everything he did, and his melodies and vibrant Chennai gaana will always remain a part of our lives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Music composer Sam CS paid his heartfelt condolences to Deva. “Your timeless melodies and unforgettable songs will forever live in our hearts. Thank you for enriching Tamil music with your extraordinary talent. Rest in Peace, Legend,” he said.

Superstar Rajinikanth also paid his last respects to Deva. In a video shared on X by IANS, the Jailer 2 star arrived at Deva's family home to offer condolences.

Deva's name is also closely associated with Superstar Rajinikanth and some of Tamil cinema's most memorable musical moments. He collaborated with the actor on Annamalai (1992), Baashha (1995), and Arunachalam (1997). Deva composed the title-card music for Rajinikanth.

Deva received several honours during his career, including the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director. His contributions to Kannada cinema also earned him recognition, including a Filmfare Award for Best Music Director for Amrutha Varshini.