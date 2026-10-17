India has outrightly rejected claims by UN Special Rapporteur Gina Romero that young people in the country face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice. Indian diplomat at the UN Anuj Swarup, in a strong rebuttal, asserted that the allegations were based on anonymous and unverified submissions.

In a statement delivered at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Third Committee during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, First Secretary Anuj Swarup said India's Constitution guarantees these freedoms to every citizen.

"India takes note of the report of the special rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly and association. In India, these freedoms, together with freedom of speech and expression, are guaranteed to every citizen under Article 19 of our Constitution, and are protected by an independent judiciary, a free press, and an empowered National Human Rights Commission," Swarup said.

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Referring to Romero's report, he questioned the basis of its claims regarding young people in India. The report has been submitted amid widespread youth protests in India against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Yet, the special rapporteur, Ms Gina Romero, asserts that young people in India face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice, though merely citing unnamed submissions in the footnote. This level of arbitrary report writing is precisely the reason that the United Nations and its institutions have lost credibility."

He further termer Romero's report as hearsay without any basis.

"A sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population resting on anonymous and unverified claims is not evidence. It is hearsay, dressed up as a UN report, and my delegation rejects it outright," he said.

Swarup also challenged the report's assessment of civic space for young people in India, citing their participation in political movements and engagement with senior government leaders.

"Ironically, the same report notes that young Indians created a satirical political movement. In which repressive state does a satirical youth party question the government, marches on the capital, and then sits across the table with senior national leaders?" Swarup pointed out referring to Union Ministers' dialogue with Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) delegation after the July protests.

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"The High Commissioner for Human Rights stated in the Human Rights Council last month that dialogue with young leaders is far more effective in the context of youth-led movement in India. Perhaps that update escaped the special rapporteur's attention," he added referring to a statement last month by UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk.

Highlighting the government's response to student protests over irregularities in public examinations, Swarup said the government had engaged constructively with young people and taken steps to address examination fraud.

Emphasising the role of young people in India's development, Swarup cited the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, which brought together more than five million young people to contribute to national priorities.

Swarup urged the Special Rapporteur to ensure greater scrutiny and fairness in her reporting.

"Chair, a mandate holder who relies on anonymous inputs to generalise for 1.4 billion people does a disservice to the very mandate she holds. We urge this special rapporteur to verify before she vilifies and to bring the required rigour and fairness in her reports," he said.

Romero is a Colombian human rights advocate and the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association.