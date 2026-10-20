SBI Invites Applications For AI, Data Analytics And Technology Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts in artificial intelligence, data analytics, data engineering and technology architecture. The bank is looking to hire experienced professionals for these roles on a fixed-term basis.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, sbi.bank.in. Applicants should check the age limit, educational qualifications and other requirements for their preferred post before filling out the form.

The vacancies include senior positions such as General Manager and Chief AI Officer, Deputy General Manager and specialised AI architecture roles.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: Age Limit And Qualifications

The eligibility criteria vary by post. The key details are given below.

General Manager and Chief AI Officer

Age limit: 40 to 55 years

Qualification: B.E., B.Tech. or M.Tech. in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication or an equivalent discipline.

Candidates with an M.Sc. in Statistics or Computer Science, an M.A. in Statistics, an M.Stat. or an MCA may also be eligible, subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Deputy General Manager

SBI is hiring for three specialised roles:

Risk and Operational Analytics

AI Governance and Compliance

Data Engineering, Model Application Development and AI Ops

Age limit: 35 to 50 years

Qualification: Relevant engineering or technology degrees, including B.E., B.Tech. and M.Tech. Candidates with specified postgraduate qualifications in Statistics or Computer Science, an M.Stat. or an MCA may also apply, subject to the notification's conditions.

AI Solution Architect

Age limit: 30 to 45 years

Qualification: A bachelor's or master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Business Administration, Management or a related discipline.

Enterprise AI Architect

Age limit: 30 to 45 years

Qualification: A bachelor's or master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence or an equivalent discipline.

Candidates should read the official recruitment notification for complete post-wise eligibility details.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting, an interview and CTC negotiation. The interview carries 100 marks, and the final merit list will be prepared based on interview scores.

Candidates shortlisted for the first four posts listed in the detailed notification will also have to give a 10-minute presentation on their work experience, projects or professional achievements.

Applicants should be ready to discuss their technical skills, previous projects and experience relevant to the position.

How To Apply For SBI SCO Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in .

. Open the Careers or recruitment section.

Find the Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment notification.

Read the eligibility criteria and application instructions.

Register online and fill in the required personal, educational and employment details.

Upload the documents requested in the application form.

Check all details and submit the application.

Candidates should save a copy of the submitted form for future reference. They should also check the official SBI website for the application deadline, detailed eligibility requirements and further updates.