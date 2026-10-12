Video: Men Wearing Nightie, Mask Arrive In Ambulance, Loot Telangana ATM

In an unusual ATM robbery, unidentified miscreants allegedly wearing nighties and masks arrived in an ambulance and broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Telangana's Kamareddy district in the early hours of Sunday.

CCTV footage captured the suspects arriving in an ambulance, wearing nighties and masks, damaging the SBI ATM with cutters and fleeing with cash around 1-1.30 am on October 11.

The suspects allegedly damaged the ATM using cutting equipment and escaped with cash.

The theft came to light after locals noticed the damaged machine and alerted the police. The police reached the scene, registered a case and collected evidence with the assistance of a clues team.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects and reconstruct their movements before and after the robbery.

The amount of cash stolen remains unconfirmed, with verification of the ATM's cash balance required to establish the loss, while police are also investigating whether the ambulance used in crime was genuine or used to disguise their movements.

This incident comes weeks after two SBI ATMs at Durshed and Thimmapur on the outskirts of Karimnagar were targeted on September 19. The suspects in those cases allegedly used gas cutters, wore women's clothing and attempted to obstruct CCTV surveillance.