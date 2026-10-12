Telangana Man Blames Mother For Past Village Deaths, Black Magic, Burns Her Alive

A 21-year-old man allegedly burnt alive his mother in Telangana over suspicions that she practised black magic and was responsible for deaths that had occurred in the village years earlier, police said. The accused, Karre Durgesh, an autorickshaw driver, allegedly used diesel from his auto and set his mother on fire.

Police said the 40-year-old woman, Karre Sayamma, died on the spot after suffering severe burn injuries on Saturday. Her son Durgesh has been named as an accused in the case.

Police said he had returned to his village in Medak district from Hyderabad about 10 days before the incident. The cops believe the accused might have acted under the influence of alcohol as he was an addict. They added that no evidence of her mother being involved in alleged activities has been found.

It is alleged that Durgesh had allegedly accused his mother, an agricultural labourer, of performing occult rituals and blamed her for a number of deaths that had taken place in the village years ago.

Circle Inspector Renuka and Tekmal Sub-Inspector Aravind Kumar visited the village soon after they received information about the incident and initiated an investigation. The victim's body was taken for postmortem examination at a government hospital in Jogipet.

However, so far, investigators have found no evidence substantiating the allegations of black magic against the victim.

"There is no evidence of occult practices in our investigation. We spoke to several villagers, but none of them said she was involved in such activities," Alladurg Circle Inspector M. Renuka said.

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the killing while the accused son has been taken into custody.