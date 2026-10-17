Gurugram Woman Found Dead In Bathroom With Hands Tied, Face Covered In Tape

A woman was found dead with her hands tied and her face covered in tape inside her bathroom here on Friday, police said.

The woman, Neetu (34), was first discovered by her husband when he returned home, which he said seemed to have been ransacked. The husband, Prashant, rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The fact that belongings were found scattered inside the house in Dohla village near Sohna suggests the possibility of a robbery, they added. Prashant was a teacher at a private school.

"The case is under investigation. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined to identify suspects. At present, the motive for the murder has not been established, nor has it been confirmed whether any items were stolen from the house. A probe is underway and the picture will be cleared soon," said a senior police officer.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the woman's husband returned home from school with their children and found his wife in the bathroom. After getting information, a police team reached the spot along with the FSL team and launched an investigation.

In his complaint, Prashant said that he left for school with their children on Friday morning. When he returned home around 2 pm, he found the house ransacked.

Suspecting that something was amiss, he searched the house and found his wife in the bathroom. Her hands were tied, and her face was covered with tape. He immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared her dead, the complainant said.

An FIR was registered against the unknown accused and police sent the body for a post-mortem, police said.

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