In Punjab Shocker, Man Assaults Ex-Wife's Mother, Runs Over 2 Who Protested

A murder-accused broke his ex-mother-in-law's fingers, twisted her arms in broad daylight in Punjab's Ludhiana, and then ran over two men who were among the crowd that protested the assault, with the latter part of the incident being captured on camera.

Dalvir Singh alias Kaka, the ex-son-in-law of Jassi, who works as a bouncer in Ludhiana, attacked her when she was waiting for an autorickshaw to go to work. Dalvir initially approached her while wielding a weapon.

The accused, a resident of Lohara village in Punjab, allegedly twisted her arms and broke one of her fingers. When his ex-wife Kamalpreet Kaur arrived to protect her mother, he allegedly assaulted and abused her as well and then threatened to kill their eight-year-old son.

The incident took place Guru Nanak Nagar (Pamma Market) in the Daba area of Ludhiana and drew significant attention from locals, who attempted to stop Dalvir. In a shocking turn of events, he got into his silver sedan and repeatedly drove forward and backward at a high speed, deliberately hitting people from the protesting crowd.

In the video, a man in a pink shirt is seen lying on the ground next to a motorcycle. Dalvir reversed his vehicle at high speed over the seemingly injured man, drove forward and hit him again. He then sped forward again and hit another man who was also lying on the road.

The video shows chaos at the scene. Enraged by the action, the crowd threw stones at his sedan and broke the back glass. But that did not stop Dalvir as he drove the car backwards one more time, and then sped away unharmed.

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Jassi's family alleged that Dalvir, who has divorced their daughter, is involved in the sale of 'chitta' (heroin), and has a murder case registered against him already. He is currently out on bail.

The family alleged that they repeatedly called the Daba Police Station during the incident, but no one answered. Later, when they reached the Civil Hospital around 5 pm in an injured condition, they were allegedly referred to another hospital without being medically examined.

The family has now demanded strict action from the administration against the accused and what they described as lawlessness and intimidation.