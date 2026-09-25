Man Killed 2 Woman Priests In Delhi In 1994. Arrested After 32 Years On Run

A man accused of killing two female priests and robbing an ashram has been arrested after evading Delhi Police for the past 32 years.

The accused has been identified as Lalit. Originally from Bihar's Samastipur, Lalit had been working as a packaging labourer at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Phase-2 at the time of his arrest.

According to the police, the two sadhvis were strangled to death in 1994 at a spiritual ashram in Delhi's Shakarpur area. Police said after the murders, the perpetrators looted cash, jewellery, and other valuables from the ashram.

Lalit was one of the main accused in this case. According to police, Lalit assisted in the murders and received a share of the cash and jewellery from the looted items.

Sunil Kumar, Dilip Ram, and Sushil had previously been arrested in connection with the case, but Lalit had managed to remain on the run. He was declared a proclaimed offender on October 26, 1995, and the police had been searching for him ever since.

Lalit worked at various locations in Bihar until 2000, after which he moved to Delhi, where he worked as a packaging labourer in several factories and lived under the radar by concealing his past life.

According to the police, although he lived under the same name for a long time, he frequently changed his jobs and places of residence.

Once the Crime Branch's Central Range received information about Lalit's presence in Mangolpuri Phase-2, they verified his activities, raided the factory, and arrested him.

Lalit's identity was also verified using his Aadhaar card. The police have informed the Shakarpur police station about his arrest. According to the Crime Branch, Lalit had initially come to Delhi as a domestic help, and it was during this time that he met the other accused in the case. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

