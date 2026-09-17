Man, 20, Kills Friend, Hides Body In Trunk In Delhi

Delhi Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend over an old dispute and concealing his body in a trunk inside a jhuggi in New Delhi's Pandara Park.

According to the police, Sunny, 26, was found dead inside a trunk at a jhuggi on Sunanda Bhandari Marg on Wednesday after police received information about a foul smell emanating from the premises.

Sunny was engaged in various jobs, including part-time sweeping and gig work, police said.

The accused, identified as Rakesh, a resident of Pandara Park, was a friend of the deceased and had studied till Class 9. He was currently unemployed, they said.

According to the police, Sunny was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object, resulting in his death. The motive was an old dispute between the two, they said.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS was registered. The teams analysed CCTVs installed near the crime scene and along adjoining routes, which helped them develop leads about the accused, the police said.

The accused and his associates were allegedly seen taking the deceased's motorcycle to another location. They had also stopped using their own mobile phones.

Following sustained investigation and raids, Rakesh was apprehended in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Thursday. He is being brought to Delhi on transit remand, police said.

Further investigation and interrogation are underway.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)