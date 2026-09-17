Aneet Padda And Ahaan Panday To Begin Shooting For Mohit Suri Film In October

After their blockbuster musical drama Saiyaara, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday will reunite with Mohit Suri for another project. The untitled project will reportedly be an unconventional love story.



Produced by Yash Raj Films, the romantic drama will start shooting in October, Mid-Day reported.



The initial portions will be shot in Mumbai before the team shifts to Goa for the remaining parts.



Saiyaara producer Akshaye Widhani will also back this film.



Mohit Suri's Next Film With Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda



The untitled project will have action sequences as well, unlike Saiyaara. Calling it a “mature” love story, an insider told Mid-Day that the project is a good fit for Suri.



The source, “It's an unconventional and a quirky love story. Mohit conducted the look tests in July and August. From October, he will kick off the shoot at an indoor set at YRF Studios in Andheri.”



The first schedule will focus on the introduction of the lead characters and some scenes at their homes. Shooting will shift to Goa in November. The project is expected to be wrapped up by December.



The project was first announced in April 2026. It is expected to be released sometime in 2027.



Talking about the project, Suri had stated that reuniting with the Saiyaara team felt like “coming back home .. but with a renewed creative hunger.”



He claimed that he naturally gravitated towards romantic stories as a storyteller. The Awarapan director said that he felt like a “newcomer” about this project.



What's Next For Mohit Suri?



After his film with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri will collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma for a project. The Satya director teased the film on social media earlier this week, claiming that he and Suri were “COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY.”





Details about the project have been kept under wraps as of now. The script is written by Ram Gopal Varma. The project will revolve around two heroes.



As for Ahaan Panday, he is set to appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's next directorial.



Aneet Padda will be seen in the upcoming show Hunkaar: The Roar.



Also Read I Ram Gopal Varma Teases Collaboration With Mohit Suri After Saiyaara Success