Aneet Padda To Share Screen Space With Ranbir Kapoor In <i>Brahmastra 2</i>: Report

Aneet Padda could be the latest name to join Ayan Mukerji's ambitious Brahmastra franchise. The actress has reportedly been approached for a key role in Brahmastra 2. If it works out, she could be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited sequel.

The details about Aneet's character are being kept under wraps for now. However, a source quoted by Filmfare says that discussions are currently on and nothing has been finalised yet.

A source told the publication, “Aneet has been approached for an important role in Brahmastra 2. The conversations are currently underway, but nothing has been finalised yet. It is a very different space from what audiences have seen her do so far, which makes the possibility of her joining the franchise interesting.”

The news comes as fans continue to wait for more updates about the second part of the fantasy franchise. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in 2022. The project starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy were also part of the film.

The first film also left fans with several questions about what could happen next. Its post-credit scene featured a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. Her face was blurred, but she was shown holding a child. This led to several theories about her possible role in the sequel.

Deepika was earlier expected to be part of Brahmastra 2. However, her team has now denied her involvement in the project.

With Aneet Padda now reportedly in talks, the casting of the sequel continues to be a talking point.

Aneet has had a strong start in Bollywood. She gained wider attention with Saiyaara, which released last year. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, featured Ahaan Panday as the male lead. Aneet is also currently working on Shakti Shalini, an upcoming movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.