DUSU Election: From Tom Uncle Adda To Instagram, How DU's Campus Politics Is Changing

A day before voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, the university campus is witnessing a mix of traditional student politics and new-age campaigning. From discussions at the iconic Tom Uncle Maggi Point to hostel visits and social media promotions, student organisations are making last-minute efforts to connect with voters.

The election atmosphere has intensified after reports of clashes between rival student groups. However, a visit to the North and South campuses presents a more diverse picture, where political competition exists alongside regular interactions between students from different organisations.

For years, Tom Uncle Maggi Point in North Campus has remained one of the most important gathering spots during DUSU elections. The place, known for student discussions over tea and snacks, becomes a centre for planning campaigns, discussing issues and coordinating election strategies.

During the ongoing election season, activists from organisations including ABVP, NSUI and Left student groups can be seen at the spot. Despite differences in political ideologies, students from rival groups often interact casually. Senior student leaders from different organisations are also seen maintaining personal relations, showing another side of campus politics beyond election rivalry.

The DUSU elections also see the involvement of former student leaders who continue to have influence on campus. Some of these leaders, referred to by students as "DU ke Baba", have been active in university politics for years. Many of them contested elections around 2011-12 and have maintained their networks by supporting candidates and guiding student groups. Their influence often extends beyond university elections, with their supporters participating in wider political activities.

Another noticeable feature during DUSU elections is the presence of luxury cars on campus. Although the number of expensive vehicles appears to have reduced this year, cars such as Defender, BMW and Fortuner are still visible around North and South campuses. For some students from smaller towns and districts, these vehicles become a symbol of a candidate's visibility and influence.

South Campus student Ayush Raghuvanshi said luxury vehicles are not only a display of status but also send a message about a candidate's reach and popularity among students.

Meanwhile, social media has changed the way candidates campaign. Student organisations have created dedicated Instagram pages, while candidates are using reels, videos and online campaigns to reach students. ABVP, NSUI, SFI and AISA Delhi have built significant digital followings, making social media an important part of election outreach.

With polling scheduled for tomorrow, candidates and their supporters are making final visits to hostels and meeting students personally to seek votes. Cultural programmes and campus events have also been used during the campaign to attract student participation.

As Delhi University prepares for voting, the DUSU election scene reflects a blend of old campus traditions and modern political strategies from familiar meeting points and hostel corridors to Instagram feeds and digital campaigns.