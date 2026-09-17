DUSU Polls: Delhi High Court Plea Seeks Action Over 'Money, Muscle Power', Violence

A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court alleging the use of "money and muscle power" in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The plea cites incidents of gunfire and violence on campus and alleges that several students have been injured.

The petition urges the court to direct the authorities to strictly enforce the Lyngdoh Committee norms and anti-defacement rules and take action against violators, including disqualifying candidates found to have breached the guidelines. It also seeks action against university officials allegedly responsible for failing to enforce the prescribed rules.

The plea mentions the alleged use of Rolls-Royces and tractors without number plates for campaigning. It further alleges that supporters have been seen sitting on car roofs while vehicles "drift" near the university campus.

The petition also alleges that major roads in Delhi were choked by candidate convoys during the campaign. It claims that 10-foot mascots and printed posters, which are prohibited under the election code of conduct, were used despite the restrictions.

The plea further alleges that some candidates altered the spelling of their names to avoid penalties.

The petition seeks the disqualification of candidates found violating the rules and action against university officials for allegedly failing to enforce them.

The plea also refers to an earlier observation by the Delhi High Court describing DUSU elections as a "festival of money laundering."

According to the petition, violations of the orders and guidelines issued by the court have resulted in "widespread hooliganism, disorder and lawlessness". It claims that the failure to act against such violations has created "an atmosphere of palpable fear, insecurity, anxiety, and serious apprehension" among students.

The petition further refers to a series of "grave and serious incidents" allegedly unfolding on Delhi University campuses. It claims that hundreds of outsiders have entered college campuses, resulting in alleged acts of violence, firing of gunshots, vandalism, and chaos. The plea also alleges that innocent students have been injured and that classrooms and libraries have been disrupted.

The petition states that such practices are being carried out in "blatant disregard" of binding orders and directions issued by the court during previous election cycles in 2024-25 and 2025-26. It says that car rallies, the entry of outsiders, shows of strength, changes to candidates' names, and the use of printed materials, among other practices, had been prohibited.

"The recurrence and escalation of such violations have not only caused serious inconvenience to the common citizenry, including University students, but have also disrupted the normal functioning of educational institutions and created a grave law-and-order situation across Delhi," the petition states.