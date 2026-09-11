DUSU Elections 2026: ABVP Gains Ground? Three NSUI Rebels Contest Key Posts

DUSU Elections 2026: The University of Delhi has released the press list of candidates eligible to contest the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2026-27 after scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers. The notice lists candidates for the posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. The list is provisional and remains subject to further verification of documents.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), may find the contest easier on some posts as rival candidates linked with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress have entered the race independently. The election is also being watched closely amid recent student issues and protests.

DUSU President, Vice-President Candidates

For the President post, seven candidates are in the race. They are Ananya Raturi, Ashmit Kumar, Ejaj Mansuri, Samarth Beniwal, Sameer Kumar, Vijay Shankar Meena and Yash Dabas. Samarth Beniwal and Vijay Shankar Meena are from the Department of Buddhist Studies.

For Vice-President, five candidates have been listed: Aranya Singh Rathore, Deepanshu Shokeen, Ishu Maurya, Vir Chatrath and Akshat Shikhar. The university has also stated that Akshat Shikhar's nomination was found valid following a recommendation from the Grievance Redressal Cell.

Secretary, Joint Secretary Race

The Secretary post has four candidates, Namrata Chaudhary, Pankaj Kumar, Riya Chhawdi and Stanzin Deskyong. Three of the four candidates are women.

For Joint Secretary, four candidates are contesting B Parijat, Gopal Choudhary, Lakshay Raj Singh and Vishesh Yadav. The list is provisional, and the university has warned that nominations may be cancelled if any discrepancy is found during further verification.