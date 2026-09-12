DUSU Elections 2026: Who Is Yash Dabas? ABVP Presidential Candidate Speaks On Student Safety

DUSU Election 2026: Yash Dabas, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate for Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president, is contesting the September 18 elections amid a political contest between major student organisations. Dabas has recently spoken about student safety, hostel facilities and the need for stronger security measures following the Satya Niketan building collapse.

Allegations about the academic record of ABVP presidential candidate Yash Dabas surfaced on social media on Friday, shortly after the final provisional nomination list for the DUSU elections was released. A purported marksheet of Dabas was shared online, with users raising questions about his academic record.

Yash Dabas Talks About Student Safety and Hostels

Speaking to news agency ANI, Yash said, "I want to give this message to the students that the accident happened in Satya Niketan. In the times ahead, we will work to ensure that no such incident occurs, and for that, we will conduct safety audits of every single PG and hostel. Just as JNU and St. Stephen's College provide hostel facilities for every student, in the coming times, we will work to ensure that every student at Delhi University gets hostel facilities."

DUSU Elections 2026: ABVP Candidate List

According to the candidate details shown in the report, Dabas is pursuing an MA in Buddhist Studies at the University of Delhi. He completed his undergraduate studies at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College and later studied law at Campus Law Centre.

ABVP has also fielded Yash Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawdi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary. The DUSU elections are scheduled for September 18.