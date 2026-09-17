Chiranjeevi's <i>Kaaka</i> Won't Miss Sankranthi 2027, Producer Confirms

Megastar Chiranjeevi has two big films lined up, and their release plans have left fans curious. While his upcoming film Kaaka is still in production, the team has now confirmed that it will arrive during Sankranthi 2027.

The announcement has cleared the confusion around Kaaka and confirmed that the film is moving ahead as planned. This has now put the spotlight on Chiranjeevi's other much-awaited film, Vishwambhara. The film has faced several delays and was earlier expected to release during the same Sankranthi period. But there is still no official update on its new release date.

Kaaka is also special as it brings Chiranjeevi back together with director Bobby Kolli after their successful film Waltair Veerayya.

On X, KVN Productions wrote, “Putting all the speculation to rest, KAAKA is releasing for Sankranthi 2027. Our much-anticipated film with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu and Director Bobby will arrive in cinemas worldwide on JANUARY 13, 2027.”

Along with confirming the release date, the makers also gave fans another reason to get excited. They announced that the first song from Kaaka will be released soon.

On Chiranjeevi's birthday on August 22, the makers surprised fans by dropping the first-look trailer of Kaaka.

The glimpse introduces Chiranjeevi as K Satyam, a supervisor in the aqua industry. He is shown as a middle-class man. At the start, Satyam assures the Chennai team that the load will reach on time.

The glimpse takes a turn when Getup Srinu tells Satyam about the scooter keys his daughter gave him. Satyam asks him to throw the keys, but they accidentally fall into the water.

A dog then brings a remote, which helps Satyam use a magnet to pull the keys out. But something else comes out of the water with them. This unexpected moment changes the mood of the glimpse and leads to the film's title reveal.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi's #Mega158 Is Now Titled Kaaka, Release Date Out